Dr. Brian Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Chin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Bay Area Surgical Specialists2400 Balfour Rd Ste 300, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 240-2841
Bass Medical Group2637 Shadelands Dr Ste B, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 932-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I am an MD internist/ medical subspecialist with > 4 decades experience in the East Bay. Dr Chin has done 2 mesh laparoscopic inguinal hernia repairs on me. I have received excellent results and excellent care from Dr Chin. He takes time to explain the procedure and post op care. I highly recommend him without any reservation.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
