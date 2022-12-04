Overview

Dr. Brian Chin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chin works at Bay Area Surgical Specialists in Brentwood, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.