Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (137)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Chimenti works at Champaign Dental Group in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital
    9250 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 932-5753
  2. 2
    The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre
    1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 367-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 05, 2021
    Dr. Chimenti explained my diagnosis and treatment in detail. I trust him completely with my care.
    — Oct 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD
    About Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1366444598
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Internship
    • Colorado University UCHSC
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
