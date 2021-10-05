Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital9250 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 932-5753
The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-0400
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chimenti explained my diagnosis and treatment in detail. I trust him completely with my care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1366444598
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado University UCHSC
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Chimenti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chimenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chimenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chimenti works at
Dr. Chimenti has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chimenti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chimenti speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.