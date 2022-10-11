Dr. Chesnie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Chesnie, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Chesnie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Brian M. Chesnie, M.D., Inc.1501 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-4953
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chesnie took his time and did not rush me through my list of questions . Office staff was amazing!! I highly recommend Dr Chesnie if you want to experience what a true old school kind doctors office feels like! Very professional !!
About Dr. Brian Chesnie, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831196609
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp
- Toronto Gen Hosp/Mt Sinai Hosp
- McMaster University
- York University Toronto
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesnie has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesnie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesnie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesnie.
