Dr. Brian Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Acuity Eye Group - Lincoln Heights2400 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Directions (800) 898-2020Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is so nice and Dr.Chen is really wonderful!I love that everyone is bilingual! Also care is taken in respecting my pronouns!
About Dr. Brian Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Armenian.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.