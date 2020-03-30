Dr. Brian Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Chen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with George Washington University
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
1
Surgical Associates of Richmond JW Campus1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cjw Sports Medicine LLC930 South Ave Ste 4C, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 369-9392
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen has an AMAZING bedside manner. He gives you all the time you need and and explains thing thoroughly. He even took a picture of the “gunk” he removed from my carotid artery to show me. I Would highly recommend him to anyone !
About Dr. Brian Chen, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1871750695
Education & Certifications
George Washington University
- Vascular Surgery
