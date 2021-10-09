Overview

Dr. Brian Chavez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Chavez works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.