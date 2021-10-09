Dr. Brian Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Chavez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-9100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
SCKE Odyssey Medical Group22 Odyssey Ste 135, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 988-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Excellent endocrinologist! Listens and works with his patients, is very knowledgeable and is aware of the latest research. Office very well run, easy to make appointments.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University California San Diego Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of California, San Diego
- Internal Medicine
