See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Brian Chavez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Chavez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Chavez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Chavez works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    SCKE Odyssey Medical Group
    22 Odyssey Ste 135, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 988-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?

    Oct 09, 2021
    Excellent endocrinologist! Listens and works with his patients, is very knowledgeable and is aware of the latest research. Office very well run, easy to make appointments.
    Richard Northrop — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Chavez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Chavez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chavez to family and friends

    Dr. Chavez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chavez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Chavez, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215974969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University California San Diego Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Chavez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.