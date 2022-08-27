See All Ophthalmologists in Cottonwood, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (102)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cottonwood, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Chang works at Southwestern Eye Center - Cottonwood in Cottonwood, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Presbyopia and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cottonwood
    270 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 227-4691
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts

Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blepharoplasty
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Canthotomy
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Eye Diseases
Color Blindness
Congenital Glaucoma
Conjunctivoplasty
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Dacryocystectomy
Diabetic Eye Exam
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilatation
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Movement Disorders
Eye Procedure
Eye Strain
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Hypertensive Retinopathy
Hypertropia
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridectomy
Keratoconus
Macular Dystrophy
Macular Edema
Marfan Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ophthalmoplegia
Optic Nerve Disorder
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Physical Examination
Poor Color Vision
Pterygium
Refractive Error
Refractive Eye Disorders
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Testing
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Soft Contact Lenses
Strabismus
Trichiasis
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Insurance Accepted

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Chang is always pleasant. He listens and answers my questions about glaucoma and my eye issues. He always strives to give my eyes the best care they need.
    Ms. Pyle — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1700879343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

