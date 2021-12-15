Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan-Kai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD
Dr. Brian Chan-Kai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Northwest Portland1955 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 227-2020Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Tigard15298 SW Royalty Pkwy Ste 204, Tigard, OR 97224 Directions (503) 227-2020
Eye Health Northwest-East Portland10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
He’s great to talk to. Puts things in easy to understand bites.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health and Science University/Devers Eye Institute
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Col/Med Program
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chan-Kai has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan-Kai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
