Dr. Brian Chalkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Chalkin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Center
1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great job! Cram packed full of skill, love and compassion!
About Dr. Brian Chalkin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861453102
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center
- Oklahoma State University
- Penisula General Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
