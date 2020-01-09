Dr. Brian Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Carey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They completed their fellowship with Geisinger Medical Center
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
BHS Cardiology127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 400, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 620-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago, I asked the Dr. Carey after my husband's heart catheterization when blockage was found, if it was safe for us to have sexual relations. I know my husband. He embarrassed me so badly, telling me, "If you just found out your husband has blockage and all you can think about is sex, go ahead." Horribly embarrassing, as family and staff heard. I called the office later and found out from another cardiologist, explaining just what happened. The issue did come up.
About Dr. Brian Carey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982638425
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
