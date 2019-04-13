Dr. Canavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Canavan, DO
Dr. Brian Canavan, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Astera Cancer Care34-36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9696
Regional Cancer Care Associates36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9696
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Dr. Caravan has been outstanding in the treatment and care of my husband. Dr. Caravan, along with his staff are professional, compassionate and caring. In the treatment room, Linda, Cathy, Martha and receptionist Christine have made this horrible illness more tolerable with their caring and positive attitudes. I would recommend the Edison Office in a heartbeat. All I can say is "thank you" for caring.
About Dr. Brian Canavan, DO
- Hematology/Oncology, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital / Cancer Institute of NJ, New Brunswick, NJ
- Internal Medicine, Union Hospital, Union, NJ
- University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Canavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canavan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Canavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.