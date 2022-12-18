Dr. Brian Camilleri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camilleri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Camilleri, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Camilleri, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital Anderson and Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Camilleri works at
Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Orthopedics14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 773-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Surgery Center2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 683-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and very knowledgeable. Great visit with him. I recommend all the time.
About Dr. Brian Camilleri, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003111063
Education & Certifications
- Hip Preservation, Cartilage Restoration & Sports Medicine, University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
Dr. Camilleri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camilleri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camilleri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Camilleri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camilleri.
