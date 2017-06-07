Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabrese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Upmc Lititz.
Lancaster Hematology Oncology Care233 College Ave Ste 303, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 735-3738
Hmc Hershey Medical Center2221 Noll Dr Ste B100, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 715-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Upmc Lititz
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
I love this guy! So easy to talk to. Listens very well. I am very comfortable with him. Love his nurse as well.
About Dr. Brian Calabrese, DO
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457354060
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Lehigh University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Calabrese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calabrese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calabrese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Calabrese has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calabrese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabrese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabrese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabrese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabrese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.