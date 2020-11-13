Dr. Brian Cabarrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabarrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cabarrus, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Cabarrus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Cabarrus works at
Locations
Vidant Cardiology850 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-3211
Vidant Beaufort Hospital628 E 12th St, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 975-4178
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-4100
Vidant Multispecialty Clinic -748 Kenansville Byp, Kenansville, NC 28349 Directions (910) 296-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cabarrus is the second provider I have had the pleasure varying for me and I must say once again this man reaches the top. He is carrying compassionate and professional. I intend to remain with these doctors for all my cardiac needs. I was so impressed and I will tell others. Thank you Dr Cabarrus and Dr Smith
About Dr. Brian Cabarrus, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cabarrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabarrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabarrus has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabarrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabarrus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabarrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabarrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabarrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.