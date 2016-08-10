Dr. Buzzeo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Buzzeo, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Buzzeo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Buzzeo works at
Locations
Gaston Urological Associates P.A.631 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7764
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buzzeo removed my left kidney due to cancer it was done robotically an I was out of the hospital the next day. I had very little pain. He explained everything well and had a great attitude. I could not have asked for any better experience.
About Dr. Brian Buzzeo, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407805823
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buzzeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buzzeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buzzeo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buzzeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buzzeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buzzeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buzzeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buzzeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.