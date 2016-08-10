Overview

Dr. Brian Buzzeo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Buzzeo works at Gaston Urological Associates P.A. in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.