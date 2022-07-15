Dr. Brian Burtch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burtch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burtch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Burtch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Burtch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lhpg Mentor Endocrinology8300 Tyler Blvd Ste 102, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 266-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burtch?
Dr Burtch has totally changed my life with his treatment plan for my type 2 diabetes. He has been thorough and supportive. He also encourages me to continue pursuing the successful habits as well as providing positive options to try. My A1C went from 7.6 to 5.3 in a sixth month span.
About Dr. Brian Burtch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184745143
Education & Certifications
- University Hosp
- University Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burtch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burtch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burtch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burtch works at
Dr. Burtch has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burtch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Burtch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burtch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burtch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burtch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.