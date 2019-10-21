Dr. Brian Burroughs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burroughs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burroughs, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Burroughs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 123 Summer St Ste 320, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140
-
2
Quest Diagnostics Massachusetts LLC225 New Lancaster Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (508) 964-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burroughs?
Extremely professional and most thorough in all aspects of my hip surgery. Dr Burroughs took the time to answer all my questions and concerns and even made a house call post surgery to see how I was doing. COuld not have asked for anyone better. Highly recommend
About Dr. Brian Burroughs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124288477
Education & Certifications
- UMass Medical School
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burroughs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burroughs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burroughs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burroughs has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burroughs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burroughs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burroughs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burroughs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burroughs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.