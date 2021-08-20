See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Brian Burrough, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (71)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Burrough works at Florida Spine Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL, Rockledge, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Delray
    5162 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
  3. 3
    satellite
    389 Commerce Pkwy Ste 120, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 733-0064
  4. 4
    Main Office
    308 S Harbor City Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 733-0064
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I first met Dr. Burrough one year ago today. I literally could not walk without the aid of a cane plus grasping for additional support from a wall, counter, parking meter, car, etc. I thought I needed a shot in my lower spine to alleviate pain and stiffness and (I thought) problems with my legs coming from my lower back. Dr. Burrough correctly diagnosed the problem as cervical – which stunned me since I had no pain in my neck at all. After an MRI showing that the spinal cord was close to being severed in my neck, he referred me to his partner, Dr. Saville, and I had a cervical laminectomy which literally saved me from being a paraplegic. I have continued to see Dr. Burrough and his partner Liz Moore for the past year, and I cannot say enough good thinks about them. Both are very straightforward in talking to me about my condition, explaining things in terms I can easily understand, and discussing what next steps ought to be. I trust them completely and would immediately refer
    Robert Shepherd — Aug 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brian Burrough, MD
    About Dr. Brian Burrough, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881867463
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burrough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burrough has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

