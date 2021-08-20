Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burrough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 495-9511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Delray5162 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-9511
satellite389 Commerce Pkwy Ste 120, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 733-0064
Main Office308 S Harbor City Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 733-0064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
I first met Dr. Burrough one year ago today. I literally could not walk without the aid of a cane plus grasping for additional support from a wall, counter, parking meter, car, etc. I thought I needed a shot in my lower spine to alleviate pain and stiffness and (I thought) problems with my legs coming from my lower back. Dr. Burrough correctly diagnosed the problem as cervical – which stunned me since I had no pain in my neck at all. After an MRI showing that the spinal cord was close to being severed in my neck, he referred me to his partner, Dr. Saville, and I had a cervical laminectomy which literally saved me from being a paraplegic. I have continued to see Dr. Burrough and his partner Liz Moore for the past year, and I cannot say enough good thinks about them. Both are very straightforward in talking to me about my condition, explaining things in terms I can easily understand, and discussing what next steps ought to be. I trust them completely and would immediately refer
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881867463
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of North Florida
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
