Overview

Dr. Brian Burke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.