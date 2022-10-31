Dr. Brian Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Burke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
All Florida Orthopedic Associates603 7th St S Ste 450, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 527-5272
b2orthopedics360 Central Ave Ste 1560, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 623-9692
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely satisified, I've had pain in my heel for a couple of months and Dr Burke is highly recommended by several of my friends, saw him today, and got xrays and he showed me the xrays and explained everything so that I understood my options. I will never go to any other ortho
About Dr. Brian Burke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225023989
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- West Virginia University
- FAIRMONT STATE COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burke speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.