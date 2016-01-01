Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM
Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Associates in Foot and Ankle Care Inc.1007 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 855-0728
East Brainerd Podiatry Center Pllc7694 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 206-9742
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376501221
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Burgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgan has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgan.
