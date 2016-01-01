Overview

Dr. Brian Burgan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Burgan works at Associates in Foot and Ankle Care in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.