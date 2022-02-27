See All Plastic Surgeons in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Buinewicz works at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA.

Locations

    Buinewicz Plastic Surgery
    3655 Route 202 Ste 225230, Doylestown, PA 18902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Had a consultation with Dr. B for implant removal . He was patient and explained, In detail, what to expect during and after. He listened to all of my questions /concerns and had an answer/explanation for each one. I left feeling confident and a little excited to get the process started. I will be scheduling my surgery with Dr B, referring him to friends and plan on him, being my "go to" guy In the future. I have 30 years medical experience/11 of it in Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery and he's exactly what I want in a surgeon.
Melissa C — Feb 27, 2022
About Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1013914464
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is accepting new patients.

Dr. Buinewicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Buinewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Buinewicz works at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Buinewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buinewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buinewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

