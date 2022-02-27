Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buinewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Buinewicz Plastic Surgery3655 Route 202 Ste 225230, Doylestown, PA 18902 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a consultation with Dr. B for implant removal . He was patient and explained, In detail, what to expect during and after. He listened to all of my questions /concerns and had an answer/explanation for each one. I left feeling confident and a little excited to get the process started. I will be scheduling my surgery with Dr B, referring him to friends and plan on him, being my “go to” guy In the future. I have 30 years medical experience/11 of it in Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery and he’s exactly what I want in a surgeon.
About Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013914464
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buinewicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buinewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buinewicz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Buinewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buinewicz.
