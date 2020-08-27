Dr. Brian Buggie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buggie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Buggie, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Buggie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Chelsea440 W 24th St Ste 1EE, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 580-8839
Chelsea445 W 23rd St Apt 1EE, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 580-8839
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buggie is one of the best doctors with whom I have worked. He is compassionate, very knowledgeable over a wide range of topics, generous in sharing this knowledge (via conversation, text, links), a great listener and has an easy sense of humor. I started seeing him over four years ago for guidance in breaking my nine year xanax addiction. This was accomplished without any problems and I thought that would be the end of my sessions. However, i was so comfortable talking with him that I decided to continue in order to discuss various issues related to anxiety, troubling family relationships, problems at work -whatever happened to be on my mind. Perhaps most importantly, he helped me accept my new reality when I lost my mobility and went from a physically active walker and athlete to needing a wheelchair to simply get around. He was encouraging and tremendously supportive in helping me locate the best device for me even though I strongly resisted for a long period of time.
About Dr. Brian Buggie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buggie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buggie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buggie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Buggie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buggie.
