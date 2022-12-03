Overview

Dr. Brian Buchanan, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. Buchanan works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.