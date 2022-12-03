Dr. Brian Buchanan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Buchanan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Buchanan, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Buchanan, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1689617011
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buchanan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.