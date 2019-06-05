Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Brzowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brzowski Plastic Surgery1525 E 6000 S Ste C, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5944
-
2
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5943Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brzowski?
Happy with my results for breast augmentation. His staff was helpful in picking size, and gave great advice.
About Dr. Brian Brzowski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134121148
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brzowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brzowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brzowski works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.