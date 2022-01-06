Overview

Dr. Brian Bruel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of The East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Bruel works at Cy-Pain & Spine in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.