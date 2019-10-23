See All Ophthalmologists in Downey, CA
Dr. Brian Brown, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Brian Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Downey Regional Medical Center Sgy in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Astigmatism and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pih Health Hospital - Downey
    11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 904-5388
  2. 2
    Brian Brown MD., Inc.
    10933 Lakewood Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 869-0500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital
  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Astigmatism
Keratitis
Floaters
Astigmatism
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 23, 2019
    I recently had cataract surgery performed by Dr. Brown and I was very pleased with the whole experience. The surgery went well , I had no discomfort and the recovery time was minimal. He was very good with follow up visits to make sure all was well. I now do not need my distance glasses and am pretty close to reading without glasses. I have going to him for my eye check up for years and I highly recommend Dr. Brown.
    Cecilia Eidinger — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. Brian Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992748479
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hollywood Presby
    Internship
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Downey Regional Medical Center Sgy in Downey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Floaters, Astigmatism and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

