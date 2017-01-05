Overview

Dr. Brian Brocker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Brocker works at Brian P. Brocker M.d. Inc. in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.