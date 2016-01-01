Overview

Dr. Brian Briscoe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Briscoe works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.