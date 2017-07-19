See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Braithwaite works at The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago
    601 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 (312) 258-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2017
    You cannot go wrong with Dr. Braithwaite who is an amazing surgeon. When I met him I told him I thought he would be a Pediatrician, or rural Family Doctor, as his bedside manner was that of a kind and compassionate soul. He carefully explained to me all the procedures he could do with clarity, defined the probable outcomes, and any pain and side effects associated with patience. He gave a very reasonable cost to the surgery (which was a lower eyelid blepharoplasty). All his staff were great.
    Young Kim in Niles, IL — Jul 19, 2017
    About Dr. Brian Braithwaite, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518020072
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • University of Chicago
