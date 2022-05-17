Dr. Brian Bradow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bradow, MD
Dr. Brian Bradow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Kaiser Permanente2045 N Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 338-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Bradow and his team did an unbelievable job on my surgery. The spot was tricky, crossing a hairline but it is now nearly impossible to even see work was done. They took a process that was scary and made me feel comfortable and at ease. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Bradow in every way. Thank you!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bradow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradow accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.