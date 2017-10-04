Overview

Dr. Brian Bradley, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Bradley works at Shannon Clinic in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.