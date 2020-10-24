Overview

Dr. Brian Boynton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Boynton works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.