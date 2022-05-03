See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Boxer Wachler works at Boxer Wachler Vision Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boxer Wachler Vision Institute
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 902, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 860-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Intacs Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 67 ratings
Patient Ratings (67)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(24)
May 03, 2022
I went in to see Dr. Brian for my red eyes. I’ve been an athlete all my life and never worse sunglasses which caused some damage. I went in for a consultation and had the eye whitening procedure the following week. I can safely say it has been a great experience and I’m happy with the results so far. It’s been about a month and all I’ve seen are improvements. Dr.Brian and his team are professionals and I’m happy I made the decision to get this done.
— May 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD
About Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1255457222
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hunkeler Eye Center
Residency
  • Saint Louis University Eye Institute
Internship
  • St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Dartmouth Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Edinburgh
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxer Wachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boxer Wachler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boxer Wachler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boxer Wachler works at Boxer Wachler Vision Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Boxer Wachler’s profile.

67 patients have reviewed Dr. Boxer Wachler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boxer Wachler.

