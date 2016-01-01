Overview

Dr. Brian Bortnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Bortnick works at Northside Behavioral Health in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.