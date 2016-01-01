Dr. Brian Bortnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bortnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bortnick, MD
Dr. Brian Bortnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Atlanta Office6105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste F155, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-8960
Coliseum Same Day Surgery Center340 Hospital Dr Bldg E, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 474-4343
- Northside Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bortnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bortnick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bortnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bortnick works at
Dr. Bortnick has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.