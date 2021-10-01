Overview

Dr. Brian Borkowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Borkowski works at Mid South Cardiovascular in Germantown, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.