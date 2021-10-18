Dr. Borden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Borden, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Borden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Sjmhs Orthopedic Services5315 Elliott Dr Ste 301, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 397-4881
Associates in Podiatry of Michigan1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 2200, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 572-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borden repaired my right shoulder rotator cuff several years ago with excellent results. I am now seeing him regarding my left shoulder.
About Dr. Brian Borden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083615488
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
