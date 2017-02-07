Dr. Bonfardin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Bonfardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Bonfardin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greeneville Community Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Brian Bonfardin2306 Knob Creek Rd Ste 104, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- Greeneville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very perceptive and in tune to our teenager's needs. He told us precisely what would happen before the behavior occurred. No doubt, he knows teens specifically. We plan to continue treatment and sessions with Dr Bonfardin.
About Dr. Brian Bonfardin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356322515
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonfardin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonfardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonfardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonfardin.
