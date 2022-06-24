Dr. Brian Boland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Boland, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Boland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boland has blessed me beyond measure with his compassionate care and surgical skills. I’ve worked in the medical field for 30 years and never have met a physician like him. He gave me hope in a difficult time . I’m so thankful for Dr. Boland .
About Dr. Brian Boland, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boland has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.
