Dr. Brian Boholst, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Brian Boholst, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Boholst, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 926-3627
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Boholst is a caring doctor. He takes the time to listen to questions and helps me understand my health concerns. His staff is great with patient care also. He also takes seriously my family history for certain health issues.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235181959
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Boholst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boholst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boholst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boholst works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boholst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boholst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boholst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boholst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.