Dr. Brian Boes, MD
Dr. Brian Boes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Columbus Community Hospital.
Neurology Associates PC2631 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-7226
St. Anthony Regional Hospital311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-3581
- 3 575 S 70th St Ste 315, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-7226
St Anthony Clinic Carroll405 S Clark St Ste 100, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-2222
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had seen numerous doctors to treat a chronic and debilitating headache. I was dizzy, weak, and had muscle aches. My last hope was Doctor Boes. He was very thorough with his questions, testing, and evaluations. He subscribed the medicine that made me well. I would not hesitate recommending him as a doctor.
About Dr. Brian Boes, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Boes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boes has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Boes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boes.
