Dr. Brian Boes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Columbus Community Hospital.



Dr. Boes works at Neurology Associates in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.