Dr. Brian Boe, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Boe, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5494Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Boe, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043452378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boe has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
