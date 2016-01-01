Overview

Dr. Brian Boe, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Boe works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.