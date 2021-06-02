Dr. Brian Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Block, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Block, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Block works at
Locations
Univ of MD St Joseph Pain Specialists8322 Bellona Ave Ste 330, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-6945
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Block implanted a DRG spinal stimulator and it made SUCH a difference in the pain in my feet. I have neuropathy, and I was unable to walk any distance prior to this surgery. He is very smart, kind, and has a terrific support team. I couldn't recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Brian Block, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326004433
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
