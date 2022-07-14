Dr. Brian Blaisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Blaisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Blaisch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Blaisch works at
Locations
Limited To Official County Duties Only2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5000
Pittsburg Health Center2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565 Directions (800) 495-8885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best out there
About Dr. Brian Blaisch, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184648909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaisch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaisch speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaisch.
