Overview

Dr. Brian Blaisch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Blaisch works at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA with other offices in Pittsburg, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

