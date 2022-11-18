Dr. Brian Blair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Blair, DO
Dr. Brian Blair, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
It's difficult to put into words just how much I appreciate Dr. Blair. Not only is he extremely professional but he has this knack of making you feel at ease. That is something I can personally say I have not experienced with other doctors. Sorry there are only 5 stars as a rating because I would have given him 100 stars if I could. Thank you, Dr. Blair for everything.
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841587565
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Gastritis, Vomiting Disorders and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
