Dr. Brian Black, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Brian Black, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greencastle, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Black works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Acute Medical Care PC
    1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135

Burn Injuries
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Partial Lung Collapse
Burn Injuries
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Partial Lung Collapse

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon

3.7
Based on 14 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Family Medicine
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1437255239
  • Union Hospital
  • Union Hospital
  • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
  • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • Putnam County Hospital

Dr. Brian Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Black works at Greencastle Family Health in Greencastle, IN. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

