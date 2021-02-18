Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bjerke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Shakopee Clinic1601 Saint Francis Ave Ste 200, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (952) 456-7000
Eden Prairie Office775 Prairie Center Dr Ste 250, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7000
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bjerke and his staff were exceptional from setting the appointment to Andria helping me reattach my brace. He explained the entire process, answer my questions, and made me feel 100% better then before I walked in to his office. I had my surgery a week later and I had excellent care and follow up during my recovery. That experience has me excited to start my rehab and make a full recovery. I highly recommend anyone to request Dr. Bjerke for their surgery.
About Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic - Denver
- University Of Minnesota-Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- University of Minnesota Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Concordia College - Moorhead, MN
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
