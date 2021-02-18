Overview

Dr. Brian Bjerke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Bjerke works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN, Eden Prairie, MN, Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN and Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.