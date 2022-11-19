Dr. Brian Bixler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bixler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bixler, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Bixler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
Orthopaedic Hospital1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2000
Mechanicsburg Office856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 730-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bixler was excellent
About Dr. Brian Bixler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scottish Rite Chldn Med Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Lafayette College
