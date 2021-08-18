Dr. Bittner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Bittner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Bittner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Bittner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crossen Family Physicians5855 Bremo Rd Ste 303, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 421-7404
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bittner?
Dr. Bitter is head & shoulders above the rest. I've never been rushed, not listened to or brushed off. Phenomenal Dr. Dont think twice about scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Brian Bittner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215963715
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bittner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittner works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.