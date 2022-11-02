See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Brian Bishop, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Bishop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Bishop works at Brian R Bishop MD in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian R Bishop MD
    3601 S Clarkson St Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr Bishop was cordial, professional, through and knowledgeable. It was an unrushed appointment. He took all the time I needed. The receptionist was cordial and friendly, felt nice to be there, for a doctors office. His nurse was professional and very pleasant. His offices are beautiful and new feeling.
    RRogers — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Bishop, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
