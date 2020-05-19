Dr. Brian Birdwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birdwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Birdwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Birdwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Birdwell works at
Locations
House Calls Direct Pllc415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501 Directions (580) 248-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brian Birdwell is an amazing Dr who listens to what you tell him. He does not treat you as if you do not know your own body. Overall he is a good doctor. Staff is professional and respectful.
About Dr. Brian Birdwell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013909605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birdwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birdwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Birdwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birdwell.
